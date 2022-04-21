Schanzer to be first woman to produce Kentucky Derby on TV

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Kentucky Derby television broadcast will be produced by a woman for the first time in the 148-year-old history of the race. Lindsay Schanzer is the new senior producer of NBC Sports’ Derby coverage, overseeing the network’s horse racing production. Executive producer and president Sam Flood expects Schanzer to put her own stamp on an event that is watched annually by more women than men. This will be Schanzer’s 10th Derby. She also has produced the Preakness and Belmont Stakes and Royal Ascot.