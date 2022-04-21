Pro Football Hall of Fame expands opportunities for seniors

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Senior candidates will have more opportunities to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the next three years. The hall’s Board of Trustees has approved several changes to the bylaws governing the selection of Hall of Fame enshrinees. In the past, only one player who no longer was in the modern-era category could be voted into the shrine annually. But for the 2023-2025 classes, a maximum of three per year could be chosen by the selection committee. A deep backlog of senior candidates led to the revision.