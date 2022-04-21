NFL gives defense against Black coaches’ discrimination suit

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is telling a judge there are multiple reasons why a lawsuit brought against it by three Black coaches who allege racist hiring practices should fail. The league said in a letter in advance of an initial hearing before a Manhattan federal judge that it will either ask that the claims of Brian Flores and two other coaches be forced into arbitration or be dismissed without a trial because they lack legal merit. The letter was prepared jointly by lawyers for the coaches and the NFL to notify the judge of each side’s positions in advance of a May 2 hearing.