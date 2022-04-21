Gausman shuts down Red Sox, Blue Jays hold on for 3-2 win

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Gausman took a shutout into the ninth inning and Jordan Romano escaped with a save as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2. Gausman struck out eight and walked none and was pulled after allowing Trevor Story’s single to lead off the ninth. It was the seventh hit off Gausman, all of them singles. Romano came in with one on and nobody out in the ninth and gave up two runs before retiring Bobby Dalbec on a chopper to third and Jackie Bradley Jr. on a groundout to first. It was his seventh save.