First female referee for Asian CL game, Melbourne City wins

PATHUM THANI, Thailand (AP) — The first female referee to officiate an Asian Champions League game saw Melbourne City defeat Jeonnam Dragons of South Korea 2-1. Yoshimi Yamashita and assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi — all of Japan — comprised the first all-female trio to officiate an Asian Champions League match. Carl Jenkinson scored early for Melbourne before Lee Kyu-hyuk equalized. Andrew Nabbout put Melbourne ahead for good before the half-hour mark.