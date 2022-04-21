FedEx Field in Maryland drops out as 2026 World Cup site

WASHINGTON (AP) — FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, has dropped out of bidding to host games at the 2026 World Cup, and the Washington area has merged its campaign with Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. The joint bid would have a fan festival on the District of Columbia’s National Mall. Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the World Cup, and three cities each in Canada and Mexico are bidding. The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites across the three nations, and FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections.