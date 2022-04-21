13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Thirteen sexual assault victims are seeking $10 million each from the FBI. They claim a bungled investigation by federal agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor. It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar. He was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts. Under federal law, tort claims must be a filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply. A lawsuit could follow depending on the FBI’s response.