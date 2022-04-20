Tyson Fury won’t discuss sudden closure of MTK Global

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has declined to discuss the sudden closure of a management company that has worked with him on promoting fights. The announcement by MTK Global that it was ceasing operations followed a week of cascading pressure since American authorities offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the leaders of the Kinahan crime gang. Daniel Kinahan was the founder of MTK Global and he was named as one of the heads of the gang. Fury is scheduled to defend his WBC title on Saturday against Dillian Whyte in London.