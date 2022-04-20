Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore scored in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights past the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, and in the process keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Vegas has 89 points and is two back of Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and trails Los Angeles by three in the Pacific Division.