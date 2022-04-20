Tapia homer in 5-run second leads Blue Jays over Red Sox 6-1

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1. José Berríos won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He lowered his ERA from 11.81 to 6.35. Left-hander Tim Mayza got two outs while allowing two hits, and right-handers Trevor Richards and Julian Merryweather combined for 2 1/3 hitless innings.