Profar’s throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run home run for the San Diego Padres, who won 6-0 to hand the Cincinnati Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years. Profar’s homer in the fourth gave rookie MacKenzie Gore all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start. Profar, the Padres’ left fielder, threw out Votto on the fly on Colin Moran’s single to end the fourth. Profar homered to right off Vladimir Gutierrez with two outs in the bottom of the inning.