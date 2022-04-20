Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron’s well-taken goal handed Newcastle a sixth successive home Premier League win for the first time since 2004 as a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace took the team past the 40-point barrier. Almiron’s 32nd-minute goal was enough to lift the Magpies into 11th place, 15 points clear of the relegation zone. The goal came after Bruno Guimaraes had collected Emil Krafth’s throw-in on his chest and lifted a pass over the top of full-back Tyrick Mitchell. Almiron raced away before firing a shot across goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and inside the far post.