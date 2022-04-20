Man City wins to stay in charge of EPL title race

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

It’s still advantage Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Three second-half goals earned City a 3-0 win over Brighton to lift Pep Guardiola’s team back into first place after being ousted for 24 hours by title rival Liverpool. City will retain its title by winning its remaining six games and the next one is against relegation-threatened Watford at home on Saturday. Liverpool is one point behind and hosts Everton the following day. Arsenal ended a three-match losing run by beating Chelsea 4-2 to move tied for points with fourth-place Tottenham. Tottenham is only ahead of its north London rival on goal difference.