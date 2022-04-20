In leaked audio, Piqué asks for help to play at Olympics

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Audio stolen from the Spanish soccer federation reveal that Gerard Piqué asked for help from the president of the Spanish soccer federation to play at the Tokyo Olympics. The details were published by the El Confidencial newspaper after other audio had revealed that the Barcelona defender helped to negotiate a $26 million commission to take the federation’s Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Piqué can be heard asking federation president Luis Rubiales to talk to Olympic team coach Luis de la Fuente and set up a meeting between them.