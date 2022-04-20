Dodgers beat Braves 5-1, take 2 of 3 vs World Series champs

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings and Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers took two of three from the defending World Series champions. They turned three double plays, including two behind Gonsolin. Manny Piña’s slow bouncer leading off the sixth spoiled Gonsolin’s no-hit bid. Atlanta’s other hits were back-to-back doubles by Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna with two outs in the ninth. Freeman went 3 for 4 against his former teammates. Charlie Morton took the loss for the Braves.