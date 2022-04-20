Coordinator changes add intrigue to Big Ten spring practices

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Big Ten was the lone Football Bowl Subdivision conference that didn’t make a single head coaching change during the offseason. That doesn’t mean the league stood pat. Six of the Big Ten’s 14 member schools changed offensive coordinators. Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin all have new offensive coordinators. That’s created extra work for players as the Big Ten approaches the end of spring practice. There are new systems to learn. Players say they’re excited about the changes.