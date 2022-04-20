City beats Brighton 3-0, reclaims top spot in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City struck three times in the second half to reclaim top spot in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Brighton. The scoreline did not tell the full story of a nervy contest at Etihad Stadium in which the champions were frustrated by Brighton before the break. It took deflected strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden for them to break through and the sense of relief that swept round the ground after an anxious opening period was tangible. Bernardo Silva settled any nerves completely with a fine third goal for the hosts eight minutes from time as City regained its one-point lead.