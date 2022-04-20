Celtics rally in 2nd half, beat Nets 114-107 for 2-0 lead

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics rallied from 17 points down to beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. Jayson Tatum added 19 points for the Celtics, who held Kevin Durant without a basket in the second half. Al Horford had 16 points, Daniel Theis scored 15 and Payton Pritchard had eight of his 10 in the final period. Durant finished with 27 points but struggled from the field for the second straight game, shooting 4 of 17.