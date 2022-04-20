Big Ten basketball tournaments to make stop in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to Minneapolis. The conference says the women’s tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024. The men’s tournament will be played there in 2024. All 14 teams are automatic entrants in both events. Chicago will host the men’s tournament next year to make up for 2021 when the event was shifted to Indianapolis due to COVID-19 restrictions. Minneapolis will be the fifth different host on the men’s side. The women’s tournament will move out of Indianapolis for the first time since 2015.