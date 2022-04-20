Amanda Kessel joins Penguins’ executive management program

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and others. Granato and former agent Émilie Castonguay are assistant general managers with the Vancouver Canucks. Kessel teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield is a player development coach for the Chicago Blackhawks. Retired Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette work for the Toronto Maple Leafs in player development.