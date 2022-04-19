United’s Ronaldo won’t play game at Liverpool after son dies

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool after the death of one of his newborn twins. The boy’s death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. United said in a statement that “family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.” Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care. He said that “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.” United plays at Anfield on Tuesday night.