Real Betis and Valencia lose ahead of Copa del Rey final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has missed a chance to move closer to the Champions League places after a 1-0 loss at home to Elche in the Spanish league. The defeat came in Betis’ last match before the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on Saturday in Seville. Valencia also lost 2-0 at Villarreal. An 82nd-minute goal by Tete Morente ended Betis’ hopes of joining the group in the qualification zone for the Champions League. A win would have left Manuel Pellegrini’s team tied on points with second-place Barcelona, third-place Sevilla and fourth-place Atlético Madrid.