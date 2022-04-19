Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit anther go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3. Perez homered in the fourth off Chrs Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroits Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday, Amir Garrett pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings.