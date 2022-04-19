Masters champ Scheffler returns to team event in New Orleans

By The Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler makes his debut as Masters champion, and he’ll have Ryan Palmer at his side. Scheffler is playing the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It’s the only team event on the PGA Tour schedule. Palmer’s previous partners have been Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. Among those playing are the father-son duo of Jay and Bill Haas. The LPGA Tour heads to California for the first of consecutive weeks in Los Angeles. The European Tour is in Spain the next two weeks. And the PGA Tour Champions has a celebrity event outside Dallas. The USGA has its U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball Championship.