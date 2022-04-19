Martínez nets 2 as Inter beats Milan 3-0 to reach cup final

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored twice to send Inter Milan into the Italian Cup final with a 3-0 second-leg win over city rival AC Milan. Both of Martínez’s goals came in the first half in a clinical performance that also gave Inter a 3-0 aggregate victory. Robin Gosens made sure of Inter’s place in the final with his first goal since his move from Atalanta. Milan had a goal somewhat controversially ruled out for offside. The Nerazzurri next face holder Juventus or Fiorentina. They meet in Wednesday’s semifinal with the Bianconeri leading 1-0 from the first leg. The final is scheduled for May 11.