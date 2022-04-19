Marseille partial stadium closure for UEFA semi after unrest

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Violence by Marseille fans has led to UEFA ordering the French club to close part of its stadium for the Europa Conference League semifinal against Feyenoord. The punishment after unrest in the quarterfinals against Greek club PAOK will also see Marseille fined €80,000 for the lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances, and a further €18,000 for blocking public passageways. A 13,000-capacity stand where some of Marseille’s most intense fans sit behind a goal will have to be empty for the semifinal second leg in France on May 5 against Feyenoord.