Luis Torrens becomes 2nd Mariners player on COVID IL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed catcher Luis Torrens on the COVID-19 injured list. Torrens is the second Seattle player to land on the virus list in recent days. Outfielder Mitch Hangier was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday after he tested positive. Torrens was placed on the list with Seattle coming off its first day off of the season and ahead of the first game of a series with Texas. Seattle selected infielder Mike Ford from Triple-A Tacoma to take Torrens’ roster spot.