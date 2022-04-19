Justin Fields and the Bears are learning the Eberflus way

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Since Matt Eberflus took over as coach of the Chicago Bears, second-year quarterback Justin Fields and his teammates are adjusting to a new way of doing things. Working at a three-day minicamp on Tuesday, Fields is changing his footwork and getting the ball out faster under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Eberflus and defensive assistants have taken the Bears back to a 4-3 defensive approach after the team played a 3-4 front for seven seasons. Defensive players also are getting used to playing without veteran linebacker Khalil Mack, who was traded.