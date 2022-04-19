Franco homers in Wrigley debut, Rays beat Cubs 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Wander Franco hit his first homer of the season, a two-run bomb to left-center in the third inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki drew three walks but his nine-game hitting streak came to an end. That left him tied with Akinori Iwamura for the longest hitting streak by a Japanese-born player to start a career. Playing at Wrigley Field for the first time, Franco finished 3-for-5, including the homer that put the Rays ahead 3-0. Tampa Bay reliever Josh Fleming got the win. Andrew Kittredge retired the final six Chicago batters for his second save.