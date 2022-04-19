Begay back in action to learn more about APGA Tour

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Notah Begay is competing again for the first time in nearly 10 years. The score doesn’t really matter to him. He has spent two days playing in the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour event in Arizona. The APGA is all about providing opportunity for Black golfers and other minorities to pursue careers on tour or the golf industry. Begay works for Golf Channel on NBC. He was part of the broadcast crew for the APGA Tour event at Torrey Pines in January. He wanted to learn more about the tour and figured the best way was to play an event.