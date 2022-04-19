All-female IndyCar team announces 3-race schedule, no 500

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar team owner Beth Paretta plans to compete in three races this season. The all-female team is not currently entered in next month’s Indianapolis 500. The team will partner with Ed Carpenter Racing to run the No. 16 Chevrolet on three road and street courses: Road America in Wisconsin on June 12, Mid-Ohio on July 3 and the streets of Nashville on Aug. 7. Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro will be in the seat for all three races. Paretta says running three times this season rather than once is a better investment to help Paretta Autosport become a full-time team.