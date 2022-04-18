Insigne emotional after Napoli held 1-1 by Roma in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Another hit to his team’s Serie A title ambitions has left Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne in tears following a 1-1 draw with Roma. Insigne converted an early penalty but then watched as Roma dominated the second half at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and finally equalized via Stephan El Shaarawy in added time. Third-placed Napoli is four points behind league leader AC Milan and two points behind Inter Milan. Jose Mourinho’s Roma is five points behind fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth.