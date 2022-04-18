Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The silver lining to the back injury that sidelined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez for most of the season is that it made him fresher for the playoffs. The 7-footer is healthy now and eager to help the Bucks defend their title. He’s already shown he can cause problems on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks’ first-round opponent. Lopez scored 18 points and played a season-high 32 minutes in Sunday’s 93-86 Game 1 victory. He also was a big part of a defense that held Chicago to the lowest point total of any Bucks opponent all season.