For some, Game 2s in NBA playoffs provide bounce-back chance

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Game 1s brought greatness out of some. Game 2s will give others a bounce-back chance. A trio of Game 2s are on Tuesday’s NBA schedule. Atlanta is at Miami, Minnesota is at Memphis and New Orleans is at Phoenix. The top-seeded Heat and top-seeded Suns both opened the postseason quests with double-digit home wins. The seventh-seeded Timberwolves struck first on the Grizzlies’ home floor and can head home with a 2-0 series lead.