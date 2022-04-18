Embid scores 31 to carry 76ers to 2-0 series lead on Raptors

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tyrese Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 14. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20. Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.