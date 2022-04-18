Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers aren’t seeing immediate good returns from that record offseason spending spree. The Rangers have dropped their first three series for the first time since 2003. Their 2-7 record is the worst in the American League. Texas made a long-term investment committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency after losing 102 games last year. They average nearly 5 1/2 runs a game, but 22 of their 49 total runs came in their two wins. Two starting pitchers have already gone on the injured list, and the team’s 6.19 ERA is the highest in the majors.