Brunson scores 41, Mavs make 22 3s in Game 2 win vs Jazz

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas’ playoff-record 22 made 3-pointers and the Mavericks won Game 2 against Utah 110-104 to even the first-round series. The Mavericks, without injured superstar Luca Doncic, overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half. Kleber, who had made only 19% of his 3-point attempts since the All-Star break, was 8-of-11 from beyond the arc. His 3 with 4:21 put Dallas ahead to stay at 99-98, and he then added another on the next possession. Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Utah, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 and Jordan Clarkson 21. Game 3 is Thursday night in Utah.