Brad Guzan needs surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon and needs surgery. Guzan was hurt during Saturday’s game. Atlanta says surgery will take place this week. Guzan left the field on a stretcher in the 73rd minute and collapsing to the artificial turf. A former Chivas USA, Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper, Guzan is in his sixth season with Atlanta. He has made 64 appearances for the United States, was a backup to Tim Howard at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and was the American starter at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2016 Copa América Centenario.