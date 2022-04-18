Barty swings back into action, trades tennis for golf

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty has signed on to play in an international golf exhibition just weeks after retiring from tennis while ranked No. 1 in the world. The 25-year-old Australian has been included in Ernie Els’ Rest of the World team for the Icons Series event at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 30 and July 1. Barty decided to quit tennis last month. She won the Australian Open in January for her third Grand Slam singles championship after titles at Wimbledon last year and the French Open in 2019. Barty briefly pursued a professional cricket career in 2015 during a sabbatical from tennis.