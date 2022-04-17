Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has won 3-0 at struggling Arminia Bielefeld to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd German league title. Bayern moved nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund with four games left. The Bundesliga race could be decided when the sides meet in Munich next Saturday. It was an expected but welcome win for Bayern after a surprise elimination by Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League quarterfinals this week. Third-place Bayer Leverkusen hosts fourth-place Leipzig later Sunday.