Watford closer to relegation after losing to Brentford 2-1

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford’s already-slim hopes of staying in the English Premier League are hit further by Pontus Jansson securing a 2-1 victory for Brentford with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The Hornets remain six points from safety with six games remaining. But they have now played two more than Everton out of the relegation zone. Watford’s defensive frailties were evident throughout the game, and Brentford took the lead in the 15th minute through Christian Norgaard. Emmanuel Dennis equalized in the 55th and Watford was clinging on for a point until stoppage time when Christian Eriksen set up Jansson’s winner.