Twins: MRI shows no structural damage to Buxton’s right knee

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says an MRI on star Byron Buxton’s right knee didn’t reveal any structural issues. Baldelli said a team doctor would examine Buxton, but that for now they anticipate he’ll be traveling with the team for their next series at Kansas City, which begins Tuesday. Baldelli said the Twins aren’t anticipating making a roster move, a sign that Buxton may be able to return in short order. Buxton left in the first inning of Minnesota’s series-opening 8-4 win against the Red Sox on Friday night after sliding roughly into second base. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.