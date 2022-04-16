South Africa, NZ and Fiji stay perfect at Vancouver Sevens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rugby sevens world series leader South Africa again signaled it is the team to beat, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Vancouver Sevens after winning its three pool games. New Zealand and Fiji were also perfect at BC Place in Vancouver, with Argentina and France also having unbeaten records through the pool rounds. The ‘Blitzboks’ thrashed Spain 31-12 in their opening game with Siviwe Soyizwapi scoring two tries, before a tougher test against the hosts where they had trailed 14-12 late in the second half before Selvyn Davids try sealed a nervy win for South Africa. New Zealand will face familiar rival Australia, with Fiji playing France, and England taking on Argentina in Sunday’s quarterfinals.