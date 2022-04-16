Pache hits game-winning homer in ninth, A’s beat Jays 7-5

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat Toronto 7-5, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. Facing Blue Jays right-hander Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career. Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.