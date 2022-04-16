Gerard scores in Villarreal 2-1 win at Getafe before injury

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Moreno has scored one goal and set up another before being injured during Villarreal’s 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league. Gerard has been key to Villarreal’s impressive run to the Champions League semifinals after ousting Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds. Villarreal will play Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals on April 27 and May 3. Gerard scored in the seventh minute before he passed for Manuel Trigueros to double the lead shortly after. It was Getafe’s first loss at home in the league since October. Osasuna won at Valencia 2-1. Alavés beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0, and Elche routed Mallorca 3-0.