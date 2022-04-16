Cron homers twice to back Senzatela as Rockies beat Cubs 9-6

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-6. Cron hit a two-run shot in a four-run third inning and connected again leading off the seventh for his third homer in two games and fifth this season. Alan Trejo had two hits and two RBIs, Connor Joe added an RBI triple and former Cubs star Kris Bryant drove in a run with a fielder’s choice. Patrick Wisdom had three hits, including a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run seventh. Jonathan Villar had four hits and three RBIs for the Cubs.