Celtics not fazed after drawing recharged Nets in 1st round

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — For most of the season, the attention was on everyone but Boston in the East. That was until the Celtics and new coach Ime Udoka put things together with a brand built on defense and buoyed by All-Star Jayson Tatum’s scoring. It blended to help them make a post-All-Star break surge to the No. 2 seed. But after losing big man Robert Williams to a left knee injury, their reward is a matchup with a seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets team that also suddenly looks capable of realizing its potential. Kyrie Irving is a full-time player again and seems ready to share the scoring with Kevin Durant.