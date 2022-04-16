Bruins clinch playoff spot with 2-1 win over Penguins

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 to halt a season-high three-game losing streak. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for the Boston, which went on the skid after winning 17 of 21. Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-5-1 in their past eight. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.