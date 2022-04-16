Alexander first on Korn Ferry to successfully defend title

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyson Alexander became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to successfully defend a title, rallying to win the Veritex Bank Championship on Sunday. Alexander closed with a 6-under 65 to finish at 22-under 262 at Texas Rangers Golf Club, two strokes ahead of Pontus Nyholm (62) and Byeong Hun An (66). Alexander capped his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 18th. The 33-year-old former University of Florida player earned $135,000 for his second tour victory. Last year, he closed with a 64 to take the inaugural event at 23 under. Alexander’s farther, Buddy Alexander, won the 1986 U.S. Amateur Championship and coached Florida to two NCAA titles. His grandfather, Skip Alexander, won three times on the PGA Tour.