Abreu homers, Hendriks escapes in 9th as White Sox beat Rays

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries. Wander Franco doubled for the reigning AL East champion Rays, who have lost four straight after beginning the season 3-0.